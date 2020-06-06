1310 East Riverside Dr

Amenities
Legend has it, blue prints for this exceptionally well designed Riverside oasis were rescued from an ancient sunken sea vessel off the coast of Bali. While architects and builders scoured the earth for each and every building material needed to do justice to the scroll’s original instructions, they just couldn’t find that one missing. It’s like one of those ancient scepter things where it just needs that key to unlock all those crazy mysterious powers.
It’s like that fancy crystal thing Iron man needs to power himself. Well, lo and behold. That secret key is you. Your presence in this apartment will turn this building into a shining beacon of class and style so bright, aliens from far away planets will be able to detect your new found radiance.
Apartment Amenities
Private Balcony
Stainless Appliances
Subway Tile Backsplash
Custom Cabinetry
Walk-In Closets
Wood-Style Flooring
Materials and finishes mirror nature, yet lend luxury to the interior. Feel the pulse of a vibrant city from within a unique and supremely livable space.
Community Amenities
Outdoor Fireplace with Resort Lounge Seating
Poolside Cabanas
Business Center
Media Lounge with Flat Screen and Interactive Gaming
Kayak and Paddle Boat Storage
Priority Parking for Green Vehicles
Working with me!
Howdy! I am Renee Damron; a local dog owning, taco eating, apartment locating machine! My team and I have helped a ton of people (and their dogs) find wonderful places to live in Austin. We have a well developed process that involves fancy things like spreadsheets and taco recommendations. Please reach out to me! I would love to make your apartment hunt as easy and epic as possible.