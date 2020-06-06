All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 15 2019 at 2:56 AM

1310 East Riverside Dr

1310 East Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1310 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Legend has it, blue prints for this exceptionally well designed Riverside oasis were rescued from an ancient sunken sea vessel off the coast of Bali. While architects and builders scoured the earth for each and every building material needed to do justice to the scroll&rsquo;s original instructions, they just couldn&rsquo;t find that one missing. It&rsquo;s like one of those ancient scepter things where it just needs that key to unlock all those crazy mysterious powers.

It&rsquo;s like that fancy crystal thing Iron man needs to power himself. Well, lo and behold. That secret key is you. Your presence in this apartment will turn this building into a shining beacon of class and style so bright, aliens from far away planets will be able to detect your new found radiance.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Private Balcony

Stainless Appliances

Subway Tile Backsplash

Custom Cabinetry

Walk-In Closets

Wood-Style Flooring

Materials and finishes mirror nature, yet lend luxury to the interior. Feel the pulse of a vibrant city from within a unique and supremely livable space.

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Outdoor Fireplace with Resort Lounge Seating

Poolside Cabanas

Business Center

Media Lounge with Flat Screen and Interactive Gaming

Kayak and Paddle Boat Storage

Priority Parking for Green Vehicles

_____________________

Working with me!

Howdy! I am Renee Damron; a local dog owning, taco eating, apartment locating machine! My team and I have helped a ton of people (and their dogs) find wonderful places to live in Austin. We have a well developed process that involves fancy things like spreadsheets and taco recommendations. Please reach out to me! I would love to make your apartment hunt as easy and epic as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 East Riverside Dr have any available units?
1310 East Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 East Riverside Dr have?
Some of 1310 East Riverside Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 East Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1310 East Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 East Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 East Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1310 East Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1310 East Riverside Dr offers parking.
Does 1310 East Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 East Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 East Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1310 East Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 1310 East Riverside Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1310 East Riverside Dr has accessible units.
Does 1310 East Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 East Riverside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

