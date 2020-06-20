Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1309 Westmoor
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 12
1309 Westmoor
1309 Westmoor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1309 Westmoor Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1309 Westmoor Available 08/12/20 2/1 Near Mueller-1309 Westmoor Dr- Available for August! - House in the popular Mueller area. Large yard with covered porch. Pets ok!
(RLNE3999746)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 Westmoor have any available units?
1309 Westmoor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1309 Westmoor have?
Some of 1309 Westmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1309 Westmoor currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Westmoor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Westmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Westmoor is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Westmoor offer parking?
No, 1309 Westmoor does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Westmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Westmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Westmoor have a pool?
No, 1309 Westmoor does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Westmoor have accessible units?
No, 1309 Westmoor does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Westmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Westmoor has units with dishwashers.
