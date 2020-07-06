All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1309 West Rundberg Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1309 West Rundberg Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

1309 West Rundberg Lane

1309 West Rundberg Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1309 West Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2/1 Duplex in North Austin- Available now! - Convenient location and available now! Attached garage, washer dryer hookups, private side yard, central air, small pet ok!

(RLNE5703699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 West Rundberg Lane have any available units?
1309 West Rundberg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 West Rundberg Lane have?
Some of 1309 West Rundberg Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 West Rundberg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1309 West Rundberg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 West Rundberg Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 West Rundberg Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1309 West Rundberg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1309 West Rundberg Lane offers parking.
Does 1309 West Rundberg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 West Rundberg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 West Rundberg Lane have a pool?
No, 1309 West Rundberg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1309 West Rundberg Lane have accessible units?
No, 1309 West Rundberg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 West Rundberg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 West Rundberg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy
Austin, TX 78759
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183
Austin, TX 78750
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin