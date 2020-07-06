Rent Calculator
1309 West Rundberg Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM
1309 West Rundberg Lane
1309 West Rundberg Lane
No Longer Available
Location
1309 West Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2/1 Duplex in North Austin- Available now! - Convenient location and available now! Attached garage, washer dryer hookups, private side yard, central air, small pet ok!
(RLNE5703699)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 West Rundberg Lane have any available units?
1309 West Rundberg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1309 West Rundberg Lane have?
Some of 1309 West Rundberg Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1309 West Rundberg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1309 West Rundberg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 West Rundberg Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 West Rundberg Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1309 West Rundberg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1309 West Rundberg Lane offers parking.
Does 1309 West Rundberg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 West Rundberg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 West Rundberg Lane have a pool?
No, 1309 West Rundberg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1309 West Rundberg Lane have accessible units?
No, 1309 West Rundberg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 West Rundberg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 West Rundberg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
