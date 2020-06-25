All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 11 2019 at 11:58 PM

1309 Deupree Drive

1309 Deupree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Deupree Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super cute 2 bedroom 2 bath with hard floors throughout the main areas carpet in the bedrooms. Large backyard! Pet friendly. Breed restrictions apply. No puppies. Move in ready! Apply online today at www.texcenrealty.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Deupree Drive have any available units?
1309 Deupree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Deupree Drive have?
Some of 1309 Deupree Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Deupree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Deupree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Deupree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Deupree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Deupree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Deupree Drive offers parking.
Does 1309 Deupree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Deupree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Deupree Drive have a pool?
No, 1309 Deupree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Deupree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 Deupree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Deupree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Deupree Drive has units with dishwashers.
