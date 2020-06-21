All apartments in Austin
1304 Mckie Dr 107

1304 Mc Kie Drive · (512) 852-1192
Location

1304 Mc Kie Drive, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 107 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Unit 107 Available 07/01/20 5 STAR ,CUSTOM GATED, 2 BDRM, CENTRAL LOCATION! - Property Id: 295635

5 STAR REVIEWED PROPERTY!
Walk through our gates and find out why !
* 5 mi to UT Campus and 6 miles to Downtown!
* Minutes to ACC and Mueller! Dell, Samsung, AMD all close by.
* Independently Owned and Operated!
* Your neighbors in the complex work at places like AMD, Samsung, Toyota, Mercedes, Teachers, & Dells Children.
* Fully Remodeled Large 900 + sq. ft open concept
* 2 bedroom with 2 separate Vanity areas with a Spa like Bathroom perfect for a roommate situation.
* Close to everything - minutes to Downtown UT I-35 183 and 290.
* Adorable courtyard setting!
* Community bbq and smoker!
* Exclusive Quiet custom gated community. Only 27 units*
* BIG units with 2 walk-in closets and private balcony!
* High-end finishes hardwood style floors.
* Energy efficient appliances, lots of storage*
* Friendly onsite management
* Gated private parking
* This property is for great people that want to live better!
* Low Utility Bills

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Mckie Dr 107 have any available units?
1304 Mckie Dr 107 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Mckie Dr 107 have?
Some of 1304 Mckie Dr 107's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Mckie Dr 107 currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Mckie Dr 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Mckie Dr 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Mckie Dr 107 is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Mckie Dr 107 offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Mckie Dr 107 does offer parking.
Does 1304 Mckie Dr 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Mckie Dr 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Mckie Dr 107 have a pool?
No, 1304 Mckie Dr 107 does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Mckie Dr 107 have accessible units?
No, 1304 Mckie Dr 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Mckie Dr 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Mckie Dr 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
