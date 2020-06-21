1304 Mckie Dr 107

Amenities
Unit 107 Available 07/01/20 5 STAR ,CUSTOM GATED, 2 BDRM, CENTRAL LOCATION! - Property Id: 295635
5 STAR REVIEWED PROPERTY!
Walk through our gates and find out why !
* 5 mi to UT Campus and 6 miles to Downtown!
* Minutes to ACC and Mueller! Dell, Samsung, AMD all close by.
* Independently Owned and Operated!
* Your neighbors in the complex work at places like AMD, Samsung, Toyota, Mercedes, Teachers, & Dells Children.
* Fully Remodeled Large 900 + sq. ft open concept
* 2 bedroom with 2 separate Vanity areas with a Spa like Bathroom perfect for a roommate situation.
* Close to everything - minutes to Downtown UT I-35 183 and 290.
* Adorable courtyard setting!
* Community bbq and smoker!
* Exclusive Quiet custom gated community. Only 27 units*
* BIG units with 2 walk-in closets and private balcony!
* High-end finishes hardwood style floors.
* Energy efficient appliances, lots of storage*
* Friendly onsite management
* Gated private parking
* This property is for great people that want to live better!
* Low Utility Bills
Call Henri Today!
512-852-1192
