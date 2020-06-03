All utilities paid by tenant No Pets Allowed Verifiable Income of at least 3x monthly rent Rent History: At least two prior rentals A valid Drivers License and Social Security Card 30-day notice required for move-out
Application Located at: www.struhallproperties.com 2 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1304 Falcon Cove - B have any available units?
1304 Falcon Cove - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Falcon Cove - B have?
Some of 1304 Falcon Cove - B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Falcon Cove - B currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Falcon Cove - B is not currently offering any rent specials.