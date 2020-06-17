1302 Spyglass Dr 75584

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

2Bd/2Ba | $1720 | Greenbelt Access | *Fenced Yards - Property Id: 126185



Community Amenities:

* GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR *

Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking, Fitness Center with Peloton Bikes,

High Speed Internet Available, Laundry Facilities, Resort Style Pool with WiFi, Lighted Tennis Court &

Water/Sand Volleyball.



Apartment Features:

Designer Interior Finish, Extra Large Balconies*, Decorative Kitchen Backsplash, Quartz Counter tops, Brushed Nickel Fixtures, Built-in Bookshelves*, Plank Vinyl Flooring Throughout Apartment, Extra Storage, Fireplace, Large Closets, Patio or Balcony, Washer & Dryer Connections* & Fully Fenced Yards*



512-784-5481

FB: @DonRentsIt

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group



*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126185

Property Id 126185



(RLNE5371376)