1302 Spyglass Dr 75584
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:20 AM

1302 Spyglass Dr 75584

1302 Spyglass Drive · (512) 784-5481
Location

1302 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX 78746
Barton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 75584 · Avail. now

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
2Bd/2Ba | $1720 | Greenbelt Access | *Fenced Yards - Property Id: 126185

Community Amenities:
* GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR *
Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking, Fitness Center with Peloton Bikes,
High Speed Internet Available, Laundry Facilities, Resort Style Pool with WiFi, Lighted Tennis Court &
Water/Sand Volleyball.

Apartment Features:
Designer Interior Finish, Extra Large Balconies*, Decorative Kitchen Backsplash, Quartz Counter tops, Brushed Nickel Fixtures, Built-in Bookshelves*, Plank Vinyl Flooring Throughout Apartment, Extra Storage, Fireplace, Large Closets, Patio or Balcony, Washer & Dryer Connections* & Fully Fenced Yards*

512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126185
Property Id 126185

(RLNE5371376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

