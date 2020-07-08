All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13018 Garfield Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13018 Garfield Ln
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

13018 Garfield Ln

13018 Garfield Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Milwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13018 Garfield Lane, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/01/20 Charming 3 beds, 2 baths home - Property Id: 210022

Charming & located in the quiet neighborhood of Milwood. This home features recent upgrades including fixtures, flooring, hardie siding & complete low-E window package. Kitchen & dining open to the living room which has high ceilings & fireplace. Master bed has 2 oversized closets w/private bath. Spacious backyard has a covered deck & stone landscaping, perfect for entertaining.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210022
Property Id 210022

(RLNE5489528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13018 Garfield Ln have any available units?
13018 Garfield Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13018 Garfield Ln have?
Some of 13018 Garfield Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13018 Garfield Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13018 Garfield Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13018 Garfield Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13018 Garfield Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13018 Garfield Ln offer parking?
No, 13018 Garfield Ln does not offer parking.
Does 13018 Garfield Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13018 Garfield Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13018 Garfield Ln have a pool?
No, 13018 Garfield Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13018 Garfield Ln have accessible units?
No, 13018 Garfield Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13018 Garfield Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13018 Garfield Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln
Austin, TX 78757
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin