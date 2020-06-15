All apartments in Austin
13010 Ridgeline Boulevard

13010 Ridgeline Boulevard · (512) 357-8110
Location

13010 Ridgeline Boulevard, Austin, TX 78613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ridgeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. ***SPECIALS*** 2 Months Free Rent -Only $99 Application and Administration Fee***NEVER BEEN LIVED IN UNITS Schedule A Tour Contact Nathan Thomas 512-576-9232 Spacious Units Huge Walk in Closets Stainless Steel Wood Grain Floors Beautiful Backsplash Goose Neck Faucets Ceiling Fans....much more [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582059 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard have any available units?
13010 Ridgeline Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard have?
Some of 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13010 Ridgeline Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 13010 Ridgeline Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
