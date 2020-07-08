All apartments in Austin
1301 West Lynn St.

1301 West Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 West Lynn Street, Austin, TX 78703
Old West Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c99f6a05b ----
Clarksville Neighborhood
Newly Renovated Contemporary Design
Garage Parking Available
Elevator
Picnic Area With BBQ Grill
Gourmet Restaurants & Shopping Within Walking Distance
Three Miles From Downtown Austin
Recycling
Pet Friendly Community
New Cabinetry & Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Vinyl Plank Flooring
French Doors
10 Foot Loft Style Ceilings
Pleated Blinds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 West Lynn St. have any available units?
1301 West Lynn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 West Lynn St. have?
Some of 1301 West Lynn St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 West Lynn St. currently offering any rent specials?
1301 West Lynn St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 West Lynn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 West Lynn St. is pet friendly.
Does 1301 West Lynn St. offer parking?
Yes, 1301 West Lynn St. offers parking.
Does 1301 West Lynn St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 West Lynn St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 West Lynn St. have a pool?
Yes, 1301 West Lynn St. has a pool.
Does 1301 West Lynn St. have accessible units?
No, 1301 West Lynn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 West Lynn St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 West Lynn St. does not have units with dishwashers.

