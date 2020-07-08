All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1301 Lynn St Unit: D

1301 West Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 West Lynn Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Description:
there is a grocery store next door with farm fresh produce, coffee shop, old fashion soda fountain and some of Austins finest gourmet restaurants all within walking distance. Very small and quiet community, with large floor plans to fit all your needs. we offer many different options for living all with captivating architecture and design.

All Electric Units
Ample Lighting
Pet Friendly Community
Ceiling Fans in All Rooms
On Site Laundry
Contemporary Design
10 Ft. Loft Style Ceilings
Garage Parking
Convenient Downtown Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Lynn St Unit: D have any available units?
1301 Lynn St Unit: D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Lynn St Unit: D have?
Some of 1301 Lynn St Unit: D's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Lynn St Unit: D currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Lynn St Unit: D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Lynn St Unit: D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Lynn St Unit: D is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Lynn St Unit: D offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Lynn St Unit: D offers parking.
Does 1301 Lynn St Unit: D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Lynn St Unit: D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Lynn St Unit: D have a pool?
No, 1301 Lynn St Unit: D does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Lynn St Unit: D have accessible units?
No, 1301 Lynn St Unit: D does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Lynn St Unit: D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Lynn St Unit: D does not have units with dishwashers.

