Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13008 Kenswick DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13008 Kenswick DR
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13008 Kenswick DR
13008 Kenswick Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
13008 Kenswick Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5169552)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13008 Kenswick DR have any available units?
13008 Kenswick DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 13008 Kenswick DR currently offering any rent specials?
13008 Kenswick DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13008 Kenswick DR pet-friendly?
No, 13008 Kenswick DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 13008 Kenswick DR offer parking?
No, 13008 Kenswick DR does not offer parking.
Does 13008 Kenswick DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13008 Kenswick DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13008 Kenswick DR have a pool?
No, 13008 Kenswick DR does not have a pool.
Does 13008 Kenswick DR have accessible units?
No, 13008 Kenswick DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13008 Kenswick DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13008 Kenswick DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13008 Kenswick DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13008 Kenswick DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive
Austin, TX 78747
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin