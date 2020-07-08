Storage Units Basketball Court Sparkling Swimming Pool Tennis Court Private Patios/Balconies Walk-In Closets* Fire Places* Valet Trash Service Certified Maintenance Barbeque Area with Grill Clubhouse Jacuzzi Vaulted Ceilings* Washer and Dryer Connections* Clothes Care Center Pet Friendly Community Wet Bar* Cable / High Speed Internet Access Dishwasher Disposal Microwave Built-In Book Shelves* Ceiling Fans Wood Floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 have any available units?
13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 have?
Some of 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 currently offering any rent specials?
13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 is pet friendly.
Does 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 offer parking?
Yes, 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 offers parking.
Does 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 have a pool?
Yes, 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 has a pool.
Does 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 have accessible units?
No, 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13005 Heinemann Dr Unit: A3 has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)