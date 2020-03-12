Rent Calculator
Austin
Find more places like 13000 Turkey Run.
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13000 Turkey Run
13000 Turkey Run
13000 Turkey Run
·
Location
13000 Turkey Run, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very cozy home in Lamplight Village. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms with Master Bedroom separate from seconday bedrooms. Great sized yard. Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13000 Turkey Run have any available units?
13000 Turkey Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13000 Turkey Run have?
Some of 13000 Turkey Run's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13000 Turkey Run currently offering any rent specials?
13000 Turkey Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13000 Turkey Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 13000 Turkey Run is pet friendly.
Does 13000 Turkey Run offer parking?
Yes, 13000 Turkey Run offers parking.
Does 13000 Turkey Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13000 Turkey Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13000 Turkey Run have a pool?
No, 13000 Turkey Run does not have a pool.
Does 13000 Turkey Run have accessible units?
No, 13000 Turkey Run does not have accessible units.
Does 13000 Turkey Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13000 Turkey Run has units with dishwashers.
