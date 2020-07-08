All apartments in Austin
1300 E Riverside Drive

1300 Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
business center
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Say goodbye to average apartment living and say hello to an upscale waterfront lifestyle! This non-smoking community is loaded with amenities including a music jam room, a theater room, stand up paddle board rentals, a business center, fitness studio and resort-style pool.

The interior features of this apartment are extremely elegant and include a high-end appliance package, energy-efficient perks, stunning views, custom cabinets, granite counters, a washer and dryer, ceiling fans and a spa-inspired bathroom. You'll love it here!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 E Riverside Drive have any available units?
1300 E Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 E Riverside Drive have?
Some of 1300 E Riverside Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 E Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1300 E Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 E Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1300 E Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1300 E Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 1300 E Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1300 E Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 E Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 E Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1300 E Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 1300 E Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1300 E Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 E Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 E Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

