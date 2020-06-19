1300 E RIVERSIDE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym pool hot tub media room

Say goodbye to average apartment living and say hello to an upscale waterfront lifestyle! This non-smoking community is loaded with amenities including a music jam room, a theater room, stand up paddle board rentals, a business center, fitness studio and resort-style pool. The interior features of this apartment are extremely elegant and include a high-end appliance package, energy-efficient perks, stunning views, custom cabinets, granite counters, a washer and dryer, ceiling fans and a spa-inspired bathroom. You'll love it here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.