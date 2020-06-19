All apartments in Austin
1300 E RIVERSIDE DR
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

1300 E RIVERSIDE DR

1300 East Riverside Drive · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Say goodbye to average apartment living and say hello to an upscale waterfront lifestyle! This non-smoking community is loaded with amenities including a music jam room, a theater room, stand up paddle board rentals, a business center, fitness studio and resort-style pool. The interior features of this apartment are extremely elegant and include a high-end appliance package, energy-efficient perks, stunning views, custom cabinets, granite counters, a washer and dryer, ceiling fans and a spa-inspired bathroom. You'll love it here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR have any available units?
1300 E RIVERSIDE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR have?
Some of 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1300 E RIVERSIDE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR offer parking?
No, 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR does not offer parking.
Does 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR have a pool?
Yes, 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR has a pool.
Does 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR have accessible units?
No, 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 E RIVERSIDE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
