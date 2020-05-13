All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1300 E. Riverside Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1300 E. Riverside Dr.
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

1300 E. Riverside Dr.

1300 Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1300 Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92e07ad0b8 ---- WELCOME TO RIVERVIEW APARTMENTS IN AUSTIN If you want exceptional style and comfort in the music capital of the world, then the apartments at Riverview have exactly what you?re looking for. We offer pet-friendly studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX, that are perfect for your lifestyle. With a riverfront location and easy access to downtown, Riverview has everything you need to for a lifestyle that is quintessentially Austin. RIVERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS Custom Interiors with Continuous Windows Subway Tile & Granite-Style Counters in Kitchen & Bath Pantry & Walk-In Closet Wood-Style Flooring & High Ceilings LEED Certified with Eco-Friendly Construction Sound-Proof Jam Studio Priority Parking for Green Vehicles Bike Parking & Fixation Station Kayak & Paddleboard Storage Pool-Side Cabanas & Outdoor Fireplace Recycling & Fitness Centers For eco-friendly living in an ideal location, near University of Austin and ST. Edwards University, Riverview apartments offer the best in luxury, style, and accessibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 E. Riverside Dr. have any available units?
1300 E. Riverside Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 E. Riverside Dr. have?
Some of 1300 E. Riverside Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 E. Riverside Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1300 E. Riverside Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 E. Riverside Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 E. Riverside Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1300 E. Riverside Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1300 E. Riverside Dr. offers parking.
Does 1300 E. Riverside Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 E. Riverside Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 E. Riverside Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1300 E. Riverside Dr. has a pool.
Does 1300 E. Riverside Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1300 E. Riverside Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 E. Riverside Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 E. Riverside Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
Highline
13201 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
The Weaver
1401 Art Dilly Drive
Austin, TX 78702
Indie
1630 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin