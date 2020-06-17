All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 11 2019 at 11:03 AM

12916 Staton DR

12916 Staton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12916 Staton Dr, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12916 Staton DR have any available units?
12916 Staton DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 12916 Staton DR currently offering any rent specials?
12916 Staton DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12916 Staton DR pet-friendly?
No, 12916 Staton DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12916 Staton DR offer parking?
No, 12916 Staton DR does not offer parking.
Does 12916 Staton DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12916 Staton DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12916 Staton DR have a pool?
No, 12916 Staton DR does not have a pool.
Does 12916 Staton DR have accessible units?
No, 12916 Staton DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12916 Staton DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12916 Staton DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 12916 Staton DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12916 Staton DR does not have units with air conditioning.
