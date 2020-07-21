12913 Noche Clara Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home * Clean & bright * Window Light! Brand new stainless steel appliances * Kitchen opens to large living space * Granite counters * Fresh paint throughout * Ceramic tile downstairs * New carpet * Large living space/game room upstairs * Master features a large walk-in closet. Master bath has garden tub, walk-in shower & double sinks * Huge fenced backyard * Community park * Easy access to Formula 1 track, airport & 130 Toll plus the new HEB/Retail space going up on 973 and 71.