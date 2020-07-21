12913 Noche Clara Drive

Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home * Clean & bright * Window Light! Brand new stainless steel appliances * Kitchen opens to large living space * Granite counters * Fresh paint throughout * Ceramic tile downstairs * New carpet * Large living space/game room upstairs * Master features a large walk-in closet. Master bath has garden tub, walk-in shower & double sinks * Huge fenced backyard * Community park * Easy access to Formula 1 track, airport & 130 Toll plus the new HEB/Retail space going up on 973 and 71.