All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12913 Noche Clara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12913 Noche Clara Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

12913 Noche Clara Drive

12913 Noche Clara Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

12913 Noche Clara Drive, Austin, TX 78617

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home * Clean & bright * Window Light! Brand new stainless steel appliances * Kitchen opens to large living space * Granite counters * Fresh paint throughout * Ceramic tile downstairs * New carpet * Large living space/game room upstairs * Master features a large walk-in closet. Master bath has garden tub, walk-in shower & double sinks * Huge fenced backyard * Community park * Easy access to Formula 1 track, airport & 130 Toll plus the new HEB/Retail space going up on 973 and 71.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12913 Noche Clara Drive have any available units?
12913 Noche Clara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12913 Noche Clara Drive have?
Some of 12913 Noche Clara Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12913 Noche Clara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12913 Noche Clara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12913 Noche Clara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12913 Noche Clara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12913 Noche Clara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12913 Noche Clara Drive offers parking.
Does 12913 Noche Clara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12913 Noche Clara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12913 Noche Clara Drive have a pool?
No, 12913 Noche Clara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12913 Noche Clara Drive have accessible units?
No, 12913 Noche Clara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12913 Noche Clara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12913 Noche Clara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Cliffs
2001 S I H 35
Austin, TX 78741
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr
Austin, TX 78750
James on South First
8800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751
Bridge at Tech Ridge
12800 Center Lake Dr
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin