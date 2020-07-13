Rent Calculator
12809 Margit Drive
12809 Margit Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12809 Margit Drive, Austin, TX 78729
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW FLOORING, HUGE WOODEN DECK, ROUND ROCK SCHOOLS - Upstairs Bedrooms, Large Deck, Fireplace, Close to Schools and Shopping, Nice Floorplan, Neighborhood Park with Pool
(RLNE4047910)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12809 Margit Drive have any available units?
12809 Margit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12809 Margit Drive have?
Some of 12809 Margit Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12809 Margit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12809 Margit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12809 Margit Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12809 Margit Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12809 Margit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12809 Margit Drive offers parking.
Does 12809 Margit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12809 Margit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12809 Margit Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12809 Margit Drive has a pool.
Does 12809 Margit Drive have accessible units?
No, 12809 Margit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12809 Margit Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12809 Margit Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
