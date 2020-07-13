All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

12809 Margit Drive

12809 Margit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12809 Margit Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW FLOORING, HUGE WOODEN DECK, ROUND ROCK SCHOOLS - Upstairs Bedrooms, Large Deck, Fireplace, Close to Schools and Shopping, Nice Floorplan, Neighborhood Park with Pool

(RLNE4047910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12809 Margit Drive have any available units?
12809 Margit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12809 Margit Drive have?
Some of 12809 Margit Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12809 Margit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12809 Margit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12809 Margit Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12809 Margit Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12809 Margit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12809 Margit Drive offers parking.
Does 12809 Margit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12809 Margit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12809 Margit Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12809 Margit Drive has a pool.
Does 12809 Margit Drive have accessible units?
No, 12809 Margit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12809 Margit Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12809 Margit Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
