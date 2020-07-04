Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12706 Heinemann DR
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:25 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12706 Heinemann DR
12706 Heinemann Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12706 Heinemann Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Comfy 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home, large privacy fenced backyard nestled inside of Milwood right down the street from the Apple campus. 15 minutes from The Domain 30- minutes to downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12706 Heinemann DR have any available units?
12706 Heinemann DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12706 Heinemann DR have?
Some of 12706 Heinemann DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 12706 Heinemann DR currently offering any rent specials?
12706 Heinemann DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12706 Heinemann DR pet-friendly?
No, 12706 Heinemann DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 12706 Heinemann DR offer parking?
Yes, 12706 Heinemann DR offers parking.
Does 12706 Heinemann DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12706 Heinemann DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12706 Heinemann DR have a pool?
No, 12706 Heinemann DR does not have a pool.
Does 12706 Heinemann DR have accessible units?
Yes, 12706 Heinemann DR has accessible units.
Does 12706 Heinemann DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12706 Heinemann DR does not have units with dishwashers.
