Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12705 Slidell Ct
12705 Slidell Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
12705 Slidell Court, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NW AUSTIN NEAR APPLE HQ - Property Id: 201835
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201835
Property Id 201835
(RLNE5457439)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12705 Slidell Ct have any available units?
12705 Slidell Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12705 Slidell Ct have?
Some of 12705 Slidell Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12705 Slidell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12705 Slidell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12705 Slidell Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12705 Slidell Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12705 Slidell Ct offer parking?
No, 12705 Slidell Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12705 Slidell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12705 Slidell Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12705 Slidell Ct have a pool?
No, 12705 Slidell Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12705 Slidell Ct have accessible units?
No, 12705 Slidell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12705 Slidell Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12705 Slidell Ct has units with dishwashers.
