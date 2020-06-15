12612 N LAMAR BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet cafe gym pool bbq/grill media room

Imagine, a privileged retreat of landscaped gardens and mature oak trees alongside Wells Branch Creek, a peaceful oasis where nature and luxury are in harmony. Welcome to a new community of apartment homes in Austin where you'll find a remarkable upscale quality of life! With great community amenities, like a fitness center, cyber café, media room, outdoor kitchen with BBQ and smoker, and an amazing tree top pool deck and two-level pool, you won?t want to leave. The North Central location puts you only minutes from downtown and close to many hot spots! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.