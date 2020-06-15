All apartments in Austin
12612 N LAMAR BLVD
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:16 AM

12612 N LAMAR BLVD

12612 North Lamar Boulevard · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12612 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753
Scofield Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
media room
internet cafe
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet cafe
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Imagine, a privileged retreat of landscaped gardens and mature oak trees alongside Wells Branch Creek, a peaceful oasis where nature and luxury are in harmony. Welcome to a new community of apartment homes in Austin where you'll find a remarkable upscale quality of life! With great community amenities, like a fitness center, cyber caf&eacute;, media room, outdoor kitchen with BBQ and smoker, and an amazing tree top pool deck and two-level pool, you won?t want to leave. The North Central location puts you only minutes from downtown and close to many hot spots! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12612 N LAMAR BLVD have any available units?
12612 N LAMAR BLVD has a unit available for $1,089 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12612 N LAMAR BLVD have?
Some of 12612 N LAMAR BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12612 N LAMAR BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
12612 N LAMAR BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12612 N LAMAR BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 12612 N LAMAR BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12612 N LAMAR BLVD offer parking?
No, 12612 N LAMAR BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 12612 N LAMAR BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12612 N LAMAR BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12612 N LAMAR BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 12612 N LAMAR BLVD has a pool.
Does 12612 N LAMAR BLVD have accessible units?
No, 12612 N LAMAR BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 12612 N LAMAR BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12612 N LAMAR BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
