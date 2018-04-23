All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:19 PM

126 W Alpine Road

126 Alpine Rd · No Longer Available
Location

126 Alpine Rd, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47634e30a8 ---- Community Amenities ?BBQ/Picnic Area ? ?Courtyard ?Fully Fenced Dog Park ? ?Laundry Facilities ?On-Site Maintenance ?On-Site Management ?Public Transportation ?Recycling Apartment Amenities ?Black Appliance Package* ?Efficient Appliances ?Large Closets* ?Modern Fixtures* ?Wood Laminate Flooring ? Pet Policy Pets - Max 2 allowed, One time Fee $400.00, Rent $20.00 Comments: We love your well behaved pets! Roscoe Properties welcomes all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Pet interview required. All fees are per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 W Alpine Road have any available units?
126 W Alpine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 W Alpine Road have?
Some of 126 W Alpine Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 W Alpine Road currently offering any rent specials?
126 W Alpine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 W Alpine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 W Alpine Road is pet friendly.
Does 126 W Alpine Road offer parking?
No, 126 W Alpine Road does not offer parking.
Does 126 W Alpine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 W Alpine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 W Alpine Road have a pool?
No, 126 W Alpine Road does not have a pool.
Does 126 W Alpine Road have accessible units?
No, 126 W Alpine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 126 W Alpine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 W Alpine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
