All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12445 Alameda Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12445 Alameda Trace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12445 Alameda Trace

12445 Alameda Trace Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12445 Alameda Trace Circle, Austin, TX 78727

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$100 with a successful lease from me on any property! Call for details. Pet-friendly, and offers one, two & three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located conveniently just steps away from a wide variety of retail shops and popular restaurants. If you, or someone you know, is looking for a new place to live please don't hesitate to contact me. Properties are always offering great specials and incentives. I have access to the latest information and can help you or anyone you know to find the perfect home. Remember that my services cost you nothing and are paid for by the apartment communities. I look forward to being of service to you,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12445 Alameda Trace have any available units?
12445 Alameda Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12445 Alameda Trace have?
Some of 12445 Alameda Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12445 Alameda Trace currently offering any rent specials?
12445 Alameda Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12445 Alameda Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 12445 Alameda Trace is pet friendly.
Does 12445 Alameda Trace offer parking?
No, 12445 Alameda Trace does not offer parking.
Does 12445 Alameda Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12445 Alameda Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12445 Alameda Trace have a pool?
No, 12445 Alameda Trace does not have a pool.
Does 12445 Alameda Trace have accessible units?
No, 12445 Alameda Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 12445 Alameda Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12445 Alameda Trace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB
Austin, TX 78741
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln
Austin, TX 78746
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin