12433 Metric Boulevard

Amenities
Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment.
Apartment Amenities
2 Faux Wood Blinds
Accepts Credit Cards
Accepts Electronic Payments
Air Conditioning with A Digital Thermostat
All baths with White, Subway Tile Surrounds
Assigned Covered Parking
Attached and Detached Garages Available
Bathroom Counters with Dual Sinks
Beautiful One-, Two- and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes
Bike Storage Available
Complete Whirlpool Appliance Package
Custom Cabinetry with 36" High Counters in Bath Areas
Expansive 9 Ceilings Featuring Ceiling Fans with Lighting in All Bedrooms
Gas Cooktop and Oven
Open Kitchen with Wrap-Around Counters
Personal Balconies and Patios
Quartz Countertops
Simulated Wood Plank Flooring in the Entries, Kitchens, Dining Rooms and Living Area
Spacious Pantry
Spacious Walk-in Closets
Two Tone Paint Scheme
Wired for Technology
Community Amenities
Billiards Room
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Complete Fitness Center
Covered Parking Available
Easy Access to IH 35 and Loop 1
Executive Business Center
Green Friendly Community
Minutes from Neighborhood Grocery Store
Multimedia Center with Plasma TV for Entertaining
One Mile North of Austin Community College
Onsite Recycling Program
Poolside Cabana
Outdoor Fireplace with Gas Grills for Relaxation and Entertaining
Resort-Inspired Pool with Water Feature
Spacious Outdoor Patio with Wi-Fi Connectivity
We Love Pets!
