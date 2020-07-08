Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
12410 Turtleback Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM
12410 Turtleback Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
12410 Turtleback Lane, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
updated one-story 3/2 near THE DOMAIN, APPLE, and close in employers
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12410 Turtleback Lane have any available units?
12410 Turtleback Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 12410 Turtleback Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12410 Turtleback Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12410 Turtleback Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12410 Turtleback Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12410 Turtleback Lane offer parking?
No, 12410 Turtleback Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12410 Turtleback Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12410 Turtleback Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12410 Turtleback Lane have a pool?
No, 12410 Turtleback Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12410 Turtleback Lane have accessible units?
No, 12410 Turtleback Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12410 Turtleback Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12410 Turtleback Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12410 Turtleback Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12410 Turtleback Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
