All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 124 Cumberland Rd., #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
124 Cumberland Rd., #101
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:47 AM

124 Cumberland Rd., #101

124 Cumberland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dawson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

124 Cumberland Road, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Pristine condo in exciting SoCo neighborhood! Stainless appliances & gas cooking! Beautiful laminate wood floors, and lush carpeting in the rooms. This condo is all class and feels so warm/welcoming at the same time. Very convenient and cool location. Easy walk to fun restaurants, coffee shops, and bars! Pristine fully furnished condo in exciting SoCo neighborhood! Stainless appliances & gas cooking! Beautiful laminate wood floors, and lush carpeting in the rooms. This condo is all class and feels so warm/welcoming at the same time. Very convenient and cool location. Easy walk to fun restaurants, coffee shops, and bars!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 have any available units?
124 Cumberland Rd., #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 have?
Some of 124 Cumberland Rd., #101's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 currently offering any rent specials?
124 Cumberland Rd., #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 pet-friendly?
No, 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 offer parking?
Yes, 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 offers parking.
Does 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 have a pool?
No, 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 does not have a pool.
Does 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 have accessible units?
No, 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Cumberland Rd., #101 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Volume 4
2709 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd
Austin, TX 78717
Madison at the Arboretum
10307 Morado Cv
Austin, TX 78759
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin