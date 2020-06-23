All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12340 Alameda Trace Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12340 Alameda Trace Circle
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

12340 Alameda Trace Circle

12340 Alameda Trace Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12340 Alameda Trace Circle, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Dominion at Riata - A charming 2 bed 2 bath apartment with huge open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with granite countertop. Community amenities include fitness center, dog parks, walking trails, swimming pools. Very close to IT companies at research park, Apple, Oracle, etc. Top-rated schools. Very friendly neighborhood. Nearby to shopping and restaurants too.\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Pool, Tennis Court, Patio, Heating, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym, Playground

(RLNE4582578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12340 Alameda Trace Circle have any available units?
12340 Alameda Trace Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12340 Alameda Trace Circle have?
Some of 12340 Alameda Trace Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12340 Alameda Trace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12340 Alameda Trace Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12340 Alameda Trace Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12340 Alameda Trace Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12340 Alameda Trace Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12340 Alameda Trace Circle offers parking.
Does 12340 Alameda Trace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12340 Alameda Trace Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12340 Alameda Trace Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12340 Alameda Trace Circle has a pool.
Does 12340 Alameda Trace Circle have accessible units?
No, 12340 Alameda Trace Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12340 Alameda Trace Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12340 Alameda Trace Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Great Hills
10610 Morado Cir
Austin, TX 78759
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin