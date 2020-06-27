Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12327 Alderbrook - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12327 Alderbrook - B
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:59 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12327 Alderbrook - B
12327 Alderbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12327 Alderbrook Drive, Austin, TX 78758
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
nice 3bed 2 bath duplex with a rear entry garage (alley access behind building); fenced yard, close to school, shopping, and N.Austin Hospital/Medical Center at N.Mopac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12327 Alderbrook - B have any available units?
12327 Alderbrook - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 12327 Alderbrook - B currently offering any rent specials?
12327 Alderbrook - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12327 Alderbrook - B pet-friendly?
No, 12327 Alderbrook - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 12327 Alderbrook - B offer parking?
Yes, 12327 Alderbrook - B offers parking.
Does 12327 Alderbrook - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12327 Alderbrook - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12327 Alderbrook - B have a pool?
No, 12327 Alderbrook - B does not have a pool.
Does 12327 Alderbrook - B have accessible units?
No, 12327 Alderbrook - B does not have accessible units.
Does 12327 Alderbrook - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 12327 Alderbrook - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12327 Alderbrook - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12327 Alderbrook - B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Bexley at Whitestone
9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Commons at Goodnight Ranch
2022 Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78747
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue
Austin, TX 78731
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin