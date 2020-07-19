12325 Los Indios TRL

Amenities
Enjoy pride of "rentership" in this AMAZING NW Austin condo! Approx. 1 mile from new Apple campus & close to NI, VISA & other major employers. EZ access to Parmer & 183 tech corridors! Fresh interior paint, new carpet installed June 30th, updated lighting, toilets & fixtures. Short walk to pool, quiet, park-like small complex, close to shopping - HEB, Domain, Lakeline & more! ! Award-winning Round Rock Schools! Gated yard/patio leads to your reserved covered parking spot plus plenty of extra parking!