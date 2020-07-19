All apartments in Austin
12325 Los Indios TRL
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:16 PM

12325 Los Indios TRL

12325 Los Indios Trail · (512) 576-1504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12325 Los Indios Trail, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 905 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Enjoy pride of "rentership" in this AMAZING NW Austin condo! Approx. 1 mile from new Apple campus & close to NI, VISA & other major employers. EZ access to Parmer & 183 tech corridors! Fresh interior paint, new carpet installed June 30th, updated lighting, toilets & fixtures. Short walk to pool, quiet, park-like small complex, close to shopping - HEB, Domain, Lakeline & more! ! Award-winning Round Rock Schools! Gated yard/patio leads to your reserved covered parking spot plus plenty of extra parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12325 Los Indios TRL have any available units?
12325 Los Indios TRL has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12325 Los Indios TRL have?
Some of 12325 Los Indios TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12325 Los Indios TRL currently offering any rent specials?
12325 Los Indios TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12325 Los Indios TRL pet-friendly?
No, 12325 Los Indios TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12325 Los Indios TRL offer parking?
Yes, 12325 Los Indios TRL offers parking.
Does 12325 Los Indios TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12325 Los Indios TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12325 Los Indios TRL have a pool?
Yes, 12325 Los Indios TRL has a pool.
Does 12325 Los Indios TRL have accessible units?
No, 12325 Los Indios TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 12325 Los Indios TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12325 Los Indios TRL has units with dishwashers.
