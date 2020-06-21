12314 Willow Wild Drive

Amenities
Charming updated 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex near Metric and Parmer! Modern accents and lots of natural light throughout.
Spacious living room with a stone fireplace, large kitchen opens to the dining area. Huge backyard and 2 car garage. Super close to the park, ideal for hikers, cyclists, and nature lovers. Easy commute to tech campuses.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.