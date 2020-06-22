Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12309 Cahone Trl #B
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12309 Cahone Trl #B
12309 Cahone Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
12309 Cahone Trail, Austin, TX 78729
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Austin Duplex: 2BD 2 BA unit for Rent - Great 2BD 2BA Updated unit for rent! Approx 980 sqft of living space. Fenced backyard with patio.
(RLNE5817239)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12309 Cahone Trl #B have any available units?
12309 Cahone Trl #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 12309 Cahone Trl #B currently offering any rent specials?
12309 Cahone Trl #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12309 Cahone Trl #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 12309 Cahone Trl #B is pet friendly.
Does 12309 Cahone Trl #B offer parking?
No, 12309 Cahone Trl #B does not offer parking.
Does 12309 Cahone Trl #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12309 Cahone Trl #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12309 Cahone Trl #B have a pool?
No, 12309 Cahone Trl #B does not have a pool.
Does 12309 Cahone Trl #B have accessible units?
No, 12309 Cahone Trl #B does not have accessible units.
Does 12309 Cahone Trl #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 12309 Cahone Trl #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12309 Cahone Trl #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 12309 Cahone Trl #B does not have units with air conditioning.
