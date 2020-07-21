All apartments in Austin
12307 Saber Trl
12307 Saber Trl

12307 Saber Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12307 Saber Trail, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
- Charming NW Austin 1-story delights w/ 70s-era faade & spacious floor plan inside. Large living room boasts vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace w/ mantel + built-in cabinets! Open to the kitchen area, sliding glass doors allow lots of natural light! Master bath has double vanity & full bath! Backyard comes w/ slab patio, bonus storage shed & shady trees! Enjoy neighborhood pool, tennis courts & fitness center. <5 mins to Lakeline Mall, 15 mins to Oasis & Lake Travis + easy access to 183 & 45 Toll road!

(RLNE5115202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12307 Saber Trl have any available units?
12307 Saber Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12307 Saber Trl have?
Some of 12307 Saber Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12307 Saber Trl currently offering any rent specials?
12307 Saber Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12307 Saber Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12307 Saber Trl is pet friendly.
Does 12307 Saber Trl offer parking?
No, 12307 Saber Trl does not offer parking.
Does 12307 Saber Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12307 Saber Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12307 Saber Trl have a pool?
Yes, 12307 Saber Trl has a pool.
Does 12307 Saber Trl have accessible units?
No, 12307 Saber Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 12307 Saber Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12307 Saber Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
