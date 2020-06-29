12307 Cedar Spur Rd

Amenities

Cute House off Parmer Ln! - Looking to live in a neighborhood that is close to the best North Austin has to offer? Then look no further! This cute house has:



* A working fireplace!

* Brand new carpet!

* 3 bedroom/ 2 bath!

* Large fenced yard!

* Attached garage!

*Vaulted Ceilings!

*Gas cooking!

* Close to St. Davids, Palmer Ln shopping, and the Domain.



Cheyenne at 512.326.2722 opt 6 or email Cheyenne@lynxpropertyservices.com for more information.



Professionally managed by Lynx Property Services.



