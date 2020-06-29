All apartments in Austin
12307 Cedar Spur Rd
12307 Cedar Spur Rd

12307 Cedarspur Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12307 Cedarspur Rd, Austin, TX 78758

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute House off Parmer Ln! - Looking to live in a neighborhood that is close to the best North Austin has to offer? Then look no further! This cute house has:

* A working fireplace!
* Brand new carpet!
* 3 bedroom/ 2 bath!
* Large fenced yard!
* Attached garage!
*Vaulted Ceilings!
*Gas cooking!
* Close to St. Davids, Palmer Ln shopping, and the Domain.

Cheyenne at 512.326.2722 opt 6 or email Cheyenne@lynxpropertyservices.com for more information.

Professionally managed by Lynx Property Services.

(RLNE4360586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12307 Cedar Spur Rd have any available units?
12307 Cedar Spur Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12307 Cedar Spur Rd have?
Some of 12307 Cedar Spur Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12307 Cedar Spur Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12307 Cedar Spur Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12307 Cedar Spur Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12307 Cedar Spur Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12307 Cedar Spur Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12307 Cedar Spur Rd offers parking.
Does 12307 Cedar Spur Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12307 Cedar Spur Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12307 Cedar Spur Rd have a pool?
No, 12307 Cedar Spur Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12307 Cedar Spur Rd have accessible units?
No, 12307 Cedar Spur Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12307 Cedar Spur Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12307 Cedar Spur Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
