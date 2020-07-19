Rent Calculator
12304 SKY HARBOR DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
12304 SKY HARBOR DR
12304 Sky Harbor Drive
No Longer Available
Location
12304 Sky Harbor Drive, Austin, TX 78617
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome house! 12304 Sky Harbor - $1495 Del Valle - Need fridge, just ask!! Great home, two story, fenced yard, freshly replaced carpet and paint ready for move in. Easy access to TOLL 130
(RLNE2024487)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12304 SKY HARBOR DR have any available units?
12304 SKY HARBOR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 12304 SKY HARBOR DR currently offering any rent specials?
12304 SKY HARBOR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12304 SKY HARBOR DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 12304 SKY HARBOR DR is pet friendly.
Does 12304 SKY HARBOR DR offer parking?
No, 12304 SKY HARBOR DR does not offer parking.
Does 12304 SKY HARBOR DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12304 SKY HARBOR DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12304 SKY HARBOR DR have a pool?
No, 12304 SKY HARBOR DR does not have a pool.
Does 12304 SKY HARBOR DR have accessible units?
No, 12304 SKY HARBOR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12304 SKY HARBOR DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12304 SKY HARBOR DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12304 SKY HARBOR DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12304 SKY HARBOR DR does not have units with air conditioning.
