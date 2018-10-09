12302 Willow Wild Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3/2 Duplex in GREAT location - This cute duplex near Metric and Parmer features a big living room with stone fireplace, a large kitchen open to the dining area, and 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Outside enjoy a big backyard that's dedicated to this unit and a 2 car garage.



This home is also just steps from the entrance to Walnut Creek Park with it's miles and miles of hike and bike trails, community pool, and sports fields, and is just a mile to Walmart, HEB, Tech Ridge, and tons of restaurants.



(RLNE5501363)