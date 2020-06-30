12300 Hickorystick Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

List price =2 YR, 1 YR LEASE =$1595. ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER NEIGHBORHOODS IN TOWN! ADORABLE home on cul-d-sac directly across from "North Park" w/ amazing PRIVATE, LARGE crescent shaped back yard w/ xeriscaping AND grass w/ recent TALL cedar privacy fence. Layout MAXIMIZES space w/Great Room concept coupled w/separate dining & Gourmet Kitchen featuring: gleaming granite, pot filler sink, & PREMIUM Stainless Steel appliances! 2 Masters! Includes Fridge & Washer/dryer! Available for move-in March 11th



(RLNE5494289)