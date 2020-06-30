All apartments in Austin
12300 Hickorystick Cv

12300 Hickorystick Cove · No Longer Available
Location

12300 Hickorystick Cove, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
List price =2 YR, 1 YR LEASE =$1595. ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER NEIGHBORHOODS IN TOWN! ADORABLE home on cul-d-sac directly across from "North Park" w/ amazing PRIVATE, LARGE crescent shaped back yard w/ xeriscaping AND grass w/ recent TALL cedar privacy fence. Layout MAXIMIZES space w/Great Room concept coupled w/separate dining & Gourmet Kitchen featuring: gleaming granite, pot filler sink, & PREMIUM Stainless Steel appliances! 2 Masters! Includes Fridge & Washer/dryer! Available for move-in March 11th

(RLNE5494289)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

