Amenities
12300 Bainbridge Lane Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPE ANDERSON MILL 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH with STUDY/OFFICE - BRING YOUR FAMILY - To See This Beautifully Landscaped 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home - Ready for Entertaining, Large Great Room - Open to Dining Area with a Stone Fireplace, Upgraded Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Appliances - Office/Study (Bonus), Beautiful Master and Guest Bathrooms - Updated 2019. Vinyl Plank Flooring (No Carpet), Hard Tile in Wet Areas. Private Backyard, Relaxing Covered Patio, Deck Off Master Bedroom. Wonderful Parks, Community Pools, Running Tracks & Great Round Rock Schools. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2817195)