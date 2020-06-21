All apartments in Austin
12300 Bainbridge Lane

12300 Bainbridge Lane · (512) 468-2241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12300 Bainbridge Lane, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12300 Bainbridge Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
12300 Bainbridge Lane Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPE ANDERSON MILL 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH with STUDY/OFFICE - BRING YOUR FAMILY - To See This Beautifully Landscaped 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home - Ready for Entertaining, Large Great Room - Open to Dining Area with a Stone Fireplace, Upgraded Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Appliances - Office/Study (Bonus), Beautiful Master and Guest Bathrooms - Updated 2019. Vinyl Plank Flooring (No Carpet), Hard Tile in Wet Areas. Private Backyard, Relaxing Covered Patio, Deck Off Master Bedroom. Wonderful Parks, Community Pools, Running Tracks & Great Round Rock Schools. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2817195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12300 Bainbridge Lane have any available units?
12300 Bainbridge Lane has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12300 Bainbridge Lane have?
Some of 12300 Bainbridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12300 Bainbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12300 Bainbridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12300 Bainbridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12300 Bainbridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12300 Bainbridge Lane offer parking?
No, 12300 Bainbridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12300 Bainbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12300 Bainbridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12300 Bainbridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12300 Bainbridge Lane has a pool.
Does 12300 Bainbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 12300 Bainbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12300 Bainbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12300 Bainbridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
