1229 South Lamar Blvd

Amenities
You!
Hey you! Yes you! It’s me.
I am you from the future speaking to you through this weird craigslist ad. I’m breaking the 5th wall right now. It’s like the 4th wall, but cooler.
That feeling in the gut you’ve got, the one that’s like….”ooooo this place is pretty cool….I wonder if I should respond and come live at this place”
Well yes, you totally should. Follow your gut!
This is that place where you meet that guy, who introduces you to that girl who introduces you to that wealthy angel investor person that desperately wants to give you lots of millions of dollars to fund that crazy startup idea you have been thinking about for years.
Apartment Amenities
Google_Fiber_sm
Pet Yards available w/ select homes
Pendant and Track Lighting
Built-In Computer Desks
Quartz Countertops in Kitchens and Baths
TV and Data Connections in all Kitchens
Walk-in and Linen Closets
Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
Custom Wood Cabinets
Spa Inspired Baths with Framed Mirrors and Soaking Tubs
9’ Ceilings
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Balconies or Patios
Vinyl Wood Flooring throughout Entry, Kitchen and Living Areas
Community Amenities
Fitness Center equipped with iPod Docking Stations and Individual TV's.
Rooftop Deck with panoramic views of Downtown
Resident Lounge with separate Business Center
Wi-Fi Access in Amenity Areas
Large Courtyard with Pool, Grilling Station with Dining Area and Live Oak Heritage Trees
Close Proximity to Zilker Park and Lady Bird Lake
Enclosed Bicycle Storage
First Floor Mailroom
Convenient Trash Chutes and On-Site Recycling Center
Designated space for car2go
Easy access across S. Lamar via Two Traffic Lights
On CapMetro Bus Route (Routes 3, 103 and 338)
Working with me!
Howdy! I am Renee Damron; a local dog owning, taco eating, apartment locating machine! My team and I have helped a ton of people (and their dogs) find wonderful places to live in Austin. We have a well developed process that involves fancy things like spreadsheets and taco recommendations. Please reach out to me! I would love to make your apartment hunt as easy and epic as possible.