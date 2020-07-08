Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1227 S. Lamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1227 S. Lamar
Last updated May 1 2019 at 4:39 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1227 S. Lamar
1227 Lamar Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Zilker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1227 Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a92b450a8 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1227 S. Lamar have any available units?
1227 S. Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1227 S. Lamar have?
Some of 1227 S. Lamar's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1227 S. Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
1227 S. Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 S. Lamar pet-friendly?
No, 1227 S. Lamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1227 S. Lamar offer parking?
No, 1227 S. Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 1227 S. Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 S. Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 S. Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 1227 S. Lamar has a pool.
Does 1227 S. Lamar have accessible units?
No, 1227 S. Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 S. Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 S. Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street
Austin, TX 78704
Park Place
1301 W 9th St
Austin, TX 78703
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv
Austin, TX 78730
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin