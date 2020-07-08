All apartments in Austin
1227 S. Lamar

1227 Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a92b450a8 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 S. Lamar have any available units?
1227 S. Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 S. Lamar have?
Some of 1227 S. Lamar's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 S. Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
1227 S. Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 S. Lamar pet-friendly?
No, 1227 S. Lamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1227 S. Lamar offer parking?
No, 1227 S. Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 1227 S. Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 S. Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 S. Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 1227 S. Lamar has a pool.
Does 1227 S. Lamar have accessible units?
No, 1227 S. Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 S. Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 S. Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.

