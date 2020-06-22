All apartments in Austin
12210 SCRIBE DR
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:28 PM

12210 SCRIBE DR

12210 Scribe Drive · (512) 637-8232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12210 Scribe Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
community garden
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
playground
pool
garage
North Austin High Tech Corridor just minutes from Apple, Cisco Systems, IBM, National Instruments and several other employers! It's a 5 minute drive to The Domain and The North Austin Medical Center. 10 Minutes by car to The Arboretum. You can walk to the Milwood Branch of the Austin Public Library or the Adelphi Acre Community Gardens in 5 minutes. A 15 minute to walk to Balcones District Park to swim, hike on the trails, or enjoy the kids playground! Summit Elementary, Murchison Middle & Anderson High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12210 SCRIBE DR have any available units?
12210 SCRIBE DR has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12210 SCRIBE DR have?
Some of 12210 SCRIBE DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12210 SCRIBE DR currently offering any rent specials?
12210 SCRIBE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12210 SCRIBE DR pet-friendly?
No, 12210 SCRIBE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12210 SCRIBE DR offer parking?
Yes, 12210 SCRIBE DR does offer parking.
Does 12210 SCRIBE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12210 SCRIBE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12210 SCRIBE DR have a pool?
Yes, 12210 SCRIBE DR has a pool.
Does 12210 SCRIBE DR have accessible units?
No, 12210 SCRIBE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12210 SCRIBE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12210 SCRIBE DR has units with dishwashers.
