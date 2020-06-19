All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:59 AM

1221 S CONGRESS AVE

1221 South Congress Avenue · (512) 501-2449
Location

1221 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Are you ready for a pampered yet laid-back lifestyle? The exceptional location, luxury and personal service combine to create a one-of-a-kind living experience. Live in the heart of SoCo where you can walk to many Austin hot spots, restaurants and recreation opportunities. This apartment available to lease is loaded with great amenities including hardwood floors, energy-efficient appliances, ample storage, window coverings, w/d connections, a microwave and ceiling fans. Pets are welcome as well! The community has many amenities you?ll enjoy including BBQ/picnic areas, a business center, elegant clubhouse, courtyards, swimming pool, heated hot tub, a sauna and more! Join the many happy residents and get ready to experience top-notch living! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 S CONGRESS AVE have any available units?
1221 S CONGRESS AVE has a unit available for $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 S CONGRESS AVE have?
Some of 1221 S CONGRESS AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 S CONGRESS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1221 S CONGRESS AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 S CONGRESS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1221 S CONGRESS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1221 S CONGRESS AVE offer parking?
No, 1221 S CONGRESS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1221 S CONGRESS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 S CONGRESS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 S CONGRESS AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1221 S CONGRESS AVE has a pool.
Does 1221 S CONGRESS AVE have accessible units?
No, 1221 S CONGRESS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 S CONGRESS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 S CONGRESS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
