1221 S CONGRESS AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Are you ready for a pampered yet laid-back lifestyle? The exceptional location, luxury and personal service combine to create a one-of-a-kind living experience. Live in the heart of SoCo where you can walk to many Austin hot spots, restaurants and recreation opportunities. This apartment available to lease is loaded with great amenities including hardwood floors, energy-efficient appliances, ample storage, window coverings, w/d connections, a microwave and ceiling fans. Pets are welcome as well! The community has many amenities you?ll enjoy including BBQ/picnic areas, a business center, elegant clubhouse, courtyards, swimming pool, heated hot tub, a sauna and more! Join the many happy residents and get ready to experience top-notch living! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.