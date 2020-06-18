Amenities

12206 Wycliff Lane, Austin, TX 78727 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Spacious Milwood ranch style casa with beautiful limestone fireplace and LOTS of storage. Recently updated kitchen, appliances, and track lighting. Flooring is all hardwood/vinyl NO CARPET. 12206 is perfect for entertaining inside and out! Only 5 minutes from the Domain and Balcones Public Park & Hiking Trl! (12206 Wycliff LN) Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572494 ]