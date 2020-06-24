Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12202 Cottage Promenade CT
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM
12202 Cottage Promenade CT
12202 Cottage Promenade Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12202 Cottage Promenade Ct, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12202 Cottage Promenade CT have any available units?
12202 Cottage Promenade CT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 12202 Cottage Promenade CT currently offering any rent specials?
12202 Cottage Promenade CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12202 Cottage Promenade CT pet-friendly?
No, 12202 Cottage Promenade CT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 12202 Cottage Promenade CT offer parking?
Yes, 12202 Cottage Promenade CT offers parking.
Does 12202 Cottage Promenade CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12202 Cottage Promenade CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12202 Cottage Promenade CT have a pool?
No, 12202 Cottage Promenade CT does not have a pool.
Does 12202 Cottage Promenade CT have accessible units?
No, 12202 Cottage Promenade CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12202 Cottage Promenade CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12202 Cottage Promenade CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12202 Cottage Promenade CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12202 Cottage Promenade CT does not have units with air conditioning.
