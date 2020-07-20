All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12200 Old Stage Trail

12200 Old Stage Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12200 Old Stage Trail, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12200 Old Stage Trail have any available units?
12200 Old Stage Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 12200 Old Stage Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12200 Old Stage Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12200 Old Stage Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail offer parking?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail does not offer parking.
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail have a pool?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail have accessible units?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
