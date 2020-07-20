Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12200 Old Stage Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12200 Old Stage Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12200 Old Stage Trail
12200 Old Stage Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12200 Old Stage Trail, Austin, TX 78750
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail have any available units?
12200 Old Stage Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 12200 Old Stage Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12200 Old Stage Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12200 Old Stage Trail pet-friendly?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail offer parking?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail does not offer parking.
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail have a pool?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail have accessible units?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12200 Old Stage Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 12200 Old Stage Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin