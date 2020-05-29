12170 Abbey Glen LN

Amenities
Adorable newer condo/townhome end-unit in gated community with comm pool, backs up to the greenbelt. Single story feels more like a home with only one shared wall and features attached 2 car garage, spacious open floorplan, modern interior, large kitchen + stainless apps, granite ctops, vinyl plank/tile flooring. Large master bath offers double vanity & walk-in closet & backyard offers patio, seating area. In-unit frontload washer/dryer. Located off Tech Ridge close to top employers in N Austin!