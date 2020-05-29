All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12170 Abbey Glen LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12170 Abbey Glen LN
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

12170 Abbey Glen LN

12170 Abbey Glen Lane · (512) 567-4509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Copperfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12170 Abbey Glen Lane, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable newer condo/townhome end-unit in gated community with comm pool, backs up to the greenbelt. Single story feels more like a home with only one shared wall and features attached 2 car garage, spacious open floorplan, modern interior, large kitchen + stainless apps, granite ctops, vinyl plank/tile flooring. Large master bath offers double vanity & walk-in closet & backyard offers patio, seating area. In-unit frontload washer/dryer. Located off Tech Ridge close to top employers in N Austin!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12170 Abbey Glen LN have any available units?
12170 Abbey Glen LN has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12170 Abbey Glen LN have?
Some of 12170 Abbey Glen LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12170 Abbey Glen LN currently offering any rent specials?
12170 Abbey Glen LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12170 Abbey Glen LN pet-friendly?
No, 12170 Abbey Glen LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12170 Abbey Glen LN offer parking?
Yes, 12170 Abbey Glen LN does offer parking.
Does 12170 Abbey Glen LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12170 Abbey Glen LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12170 Abbey Glen LN have a pool?
Yes, 12170 Abbey Glen LN has a pool.
Does 12170 Abbey Glen LN have accessible units?
No, 12170 Abbey Glen LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12170 Abbey Glen LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12170 Abbey Glen LN has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12170 Abbey Glen LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Concord
7330 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity