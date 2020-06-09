12141 N Lamar Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna volleyball court

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the space time continuum appeared right on Rainey Street, a once quiet and cozy row of quaint homes. After much shock and confusion, it was later discovered that this rift in the universe was caused by a group of future humans from the year 2501, whom said to hail from the yet to be discovered Nation of Funk with the ability to construct stellar buildings of intergalactic glory. Gracefully, they decided to show us an example of their majesty, and built this lovely community where wonderful people like you can live.

___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Master bedrooms accommodate a king size bed



Oversized walk-in closets with built-in shelving



Direct access to the balcony from living rooms and bedrooms



Luxurious bathrooms include cultured marble vanities, dual sinks and hardwood cabinets



Glass-enclosed, walk-in showers with tiled bench seating



Garden & steeping tubs



Glass-block windows



Bidets



Spacious, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and backsplashes



Stainless steel appliances and natural gas ranges



Designer hardwood cabinets with under-cabinet lighting



Stainless steel, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispensers



Kitchen islands with granite countertops



Built-in pantries and wine racks



Walk-in utility rooms with full-size washer and dryer connections



Select units come equipped with stacked washer and dryer

___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Unique Italianate architectural design



Signature carved stone columns



Exterior materials include limestone masonry, stucco, barrel-tiled roofs and cedar siding



Large, private patios and balconies



Nine open floor plan designs with 9 and 10-foot ceilings



Bookshelves, plant valances, crown moulding and vaulted ceilings (some with exposed, heavy-timber trusses)



Gas fireplaces with carved-stone surrounds, tiled hearths and 100-year old longleaf pine mantles



Spacious linen, coat and storage closets (additional leasable storage closets available)



Upgraded carpet with Saltillo tiled entries, and ceramic tiled kitchens and bathrooms



Stained concrete flooring*



Transom and clerestory insulated windows



Upgraded plumbing fixtures, hardware and lighting fixtures with dimmers



High-efficiency, 14-seer rated HVAC systems



Energy-efficient, natural gas hot water heaters with Aqua-Therm hydronic heating



Natural gas cooking



Double-pane, insulated windows with Low-E glass



Energy efficient insulation rated R-15 in the exterior walls and party walls



Energy efficient insulation rated R-38 in the attic space



Double-wall construction between units as well 3 inches of sound reducing hardrock concrete between floors to ensure optimal sound proofing



Elegant clubhouse with a full kitchen, bar area, lounging area and creek-view veranda



24-hour fully-equipped fitness center with lockers and changing area



Indoor spa with cascading waterfall, steam room and cedar sauna



Two-tier swimming pool with water feature, volleyball pool, gas grill and spacious sundeck overlooking Walnut Creek



Event space with media area, pool table, shuffle board and bar area



Conference room



Complimentary wireless internet at the pool and clubhouse



Controlled-access, gated community



Professional onsite management



24-hour emergency maintenance response



Private, detached garages, carports and storage units available



Complimentary curbside trash pick-up and onsite recycling stations



Pet friendly

