12120 Broten ST
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:02 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12120 Broten ST
12120 Broten Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12120 Broten Street, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Monthly rent $1725.00 for 2 yrs lease.Minimum Credit Score of 600.Tenant is responsible for lawn care.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12120 Broten ST have any available units?
12120 Broten ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 12120 Broten ST currently offering any rent specials?
12120 Broten ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12120 Broten ST pet-friendly?
No, 12120 Broten ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 12120 Broten ST offer parking?
No, 12120 Broten ST does not offer parking.
Does 12120 Broten ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12120 Broten ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12120 Broten ST have a pool?
No, 12120 Broten ST does not have a pool.
Does 12120 Broten ST have accessible units?
No, 12120 Broten ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12120 Broten ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12120 Broten ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 12120 Broten ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 12120 Broten ST does not have units with air conditioning.
