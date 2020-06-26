Rent Calculator
1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:44 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B
1212 Woodland Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1212 Woodland Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Locating in one of Austin's hottest rental markets, Travis Heights, a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Easy access to everything! New finishes throughout the house to include new paint and appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B have any available units?
1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B offers parking.
Does 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B have a pool?
No, 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B have accessible units?
No, 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Woodland Avenue - 2, Units B does not have units with air conditioning.
